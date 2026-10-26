Ahmed bin Mohammed directs launch of ‘Sheikh Zayed Principles of Falconry’ Charter

Ten-principle Charter sets a comprehensive framework for preserving falconry heritage, strengthening sustainability and developing the sport in the UAE and internationally

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, President of the International Federation for Falconry Sports and Racing (IFFSR) and President of the UAE Falcons Federation, directed the launch of the ‘Sheikh Zayed Principles of Falconry’ Charter to mark the 50th anniversary of the International Conference on Falconry and Conservation, the inaugural edition of which was held in Abu Dhabi in 1976.