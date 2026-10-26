UAE Food Bank and Community Development Authority partner to redistribute surplus food from Dubai weddings
MoU establishes coordinated mechanisms to safely collect and redistribute surplus food from weddings and events through the ‘Dubai Weddings’ initiativeEmirates247
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The agreement establishes a framework for collecting and redistributing surplus food that is safe for consumption to eligible beneficiaries, extending the initiative’s community impact while promoting food sustainability and social responsibility.
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