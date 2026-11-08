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    Dubai RTA opens 1.65km Al Khaleej Street Tunnel with capacity for 12,000 vehicles per hour

    Six-lane tunnel forms part of the Shindagha Corridor Development Project and provides free-flowing traffic between Infinity Bridge, Deira and Al Mamzar

    Emirates247Emirates247
    5 min read
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    The 1,650-metre tunnel extends from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wahda Street. It has three lanes in each direction and a total capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

    The 1,650-metre tunnel extends from the end of the Infinity Bridge ramp in Deira to the intersection of Al Khaleej Street and Al Wahda Street. It has three lanes in each direction and a total capacity of 12,000 vehicles per hour in both directions.

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