Dubai Safari Park gears up to welcome visitors for season 8 from October 12

UAE

Opening coincides with school mid-term break, with a week of surprises and interactive experiences for visitors

Spanning 119 hectares in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals representing 300 species. Picture credit: GDMO

Dubai: Dubai Safari Park has announced the countdown to its highly anticipated eighth season, with visitors set to be welcomed from 12 October for a wide range of popular and exclusive experiences that reflect the destination’s three core pillars of education, entertainment and commitment to animal welfare. Together, these experiences are designed to deepen visitors’ connection with wildlife and nature while raising awareness of the importance of conservation.

For the first time, and coinciding with the school mid-term break, Dubai Safari Park will host the ‘Wildest Opening Week’ from 12 to 18 October. The seven-day celebration will feature an exciting line-up of surprises and interactive experiences for children and adults, ranging from creative, artistic and photography activities to personalised keepsakes.

At the heart of the opening-week experiences is the ‘Little Explorers’ Base Camp’, a dedicated space where children can learn, explore and play through a wide variety of activities and adventures. These include safari-themed face painting, clay model making, arts and crafts, lawn games, safari-themed inflatables and much more.

For the first time, and coinciding with the school mid-term break, Dubai Safari Park will host the ‘Wildest Opening Week’ from 12 to 18 October. Picture credit: GDMO

Season 8 launches under the theme ‘Live More Wild Life’, encouraging visitors to strengthen their connection with wildlife and nature while embracing their sense of adventure. Combining entertainment with learning through unique experiences, the ‘Wildest Opening Week’ offers families an ideal opportunity to spend quality time together and create lasting memories.

Beyond the opening-week celebrations, Season 8 offers experiences for visitors of all ages, with guests able to explore six themed zones inspired by diverse natural habitats and enjoy a wide range of distinctive experiences, including:

Safari adventures: The Arabian Desert Safari, included with all park tickets, as well as the option to upgrade to the Safari Bundle, which includes the Explorer Safari Tour. The experience gives visitors the opportunity to see lions, giraffes and rhinos and many other animals in expansive environments designed to reflect their natural habitats.

Premium experiences: Experiences such as ‘King of Safari’, ‘Behind the Scenes’, ‘Dine in the Wild’ and ‘Jungle Capture’ offer private tours, exclusive access to selected areas and unique opportunities to dine near the animals.

Live presentations: ‘Birds Kingdom’, ‘Echoes of the Wild’ and ‘Birds of Prey’ offer visitors fascinating insights into animal behaviour while highlighting Dubai Safari Park’s conservation message and its efforts to protect wildlife.

‘Birds Kingdom’, ‘Echoes of the Wild’ and ‘Birds of Prey’ offer visitors fascinating insights into animal behaviour while highlighting Dubai Safari Park’s conservation message and its efforts to protect wildlife. Picture credit: GDMO

Spanning 119 hectares in the heart of Dubai, Dubai Safari Park is home to more than 3,000 animals representing 300 species. The destination offers a wide range of facilities and services that reinforce its position as one of Dubai’s leading family destinations and tourist attractions. It also supports international research and breeding programmes, as well as animal rescue missions, in line with its commitment to animal welfare and wildlife conservation. For more details, visit: www.dubaisafari.ae