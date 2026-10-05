Dubai to host ‘Smart Audit’ conference as AI reshapes government oversight

UAE

Financial Audit Authority event will bring together global experts to explore artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and the future of government auditing

The Financial Audit Authority (FAA) has announced the third edition of the Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference, which will be held on October 28-29, 2026, under the theme “Smart Audit”.

DUBAI: The Financial Audit Authority (FAA) has announced the third edition of the Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference, which will be held on October 28-29, 2026, under the theme “Smart Audit”.

The conference will bring together senior government officials, audit professionals, governance specialists and industry experts to examine how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are transforming the future of government auditing and oversight.

The event comes at a time when the audit profession is undergoing significant change, driven by advances in AI, growing cyber risks and evolving governance, sustainability and performance requirements.

His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority

His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director General of the Financial Audit Authority, said governments are operating in an environment of rapid transformation.

“Governments today are transforming at an unprecedented pace. As they do, the nature of risks is changing, the possibilities offered by technology are expanding, and the requirements of governance and accountability are shifting alongside them,” he said.

“At the Financial Audit Authority, we believe the future of government audit lies in the ability to keep pace with and anticipate these shifts, while leveraging technology and specialised expertise to strengthen integrity, safeguard public funds and support the efficiency and effectiveness of government performance.”

Focus on AI and future-ready auditing

The conference will examine the growing impact of artificial intelligence on auditing from two perspectives: how AI can be used to modernise audit tools and processes, and how auditors can effectively assess and govern the use of AI technologies themselves.

Al Hareb said the conference aims to build a shared understanding of the opportunities and risks created by emerging technologies.

“The Foreseeing Government Audit Future Conference provides a platform that brings together expertise and perspectives to examine the issues that will shape financial audit and oversight in the coming years,” he said.

“Through the conference, we look forward to strengthening the exchange of knowledge and leading practices, and contributing to the development of more future-ready audit capabilities, reinforcing trust and supporting Dubai’s journey towards a government model built on excellence, innovation and effective governance.”

Key topics

The conference agenda includes sessions on:

Cyber Financial Auditing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

AI in the Age of AI

Risks and Governance of Emerging Technologies

AI and the Future of Audit: Modernising Internal Audit for a Digital Government Era

AI in Internal Audit: Use Cases

Auditing AI: From Risk to Confidence

Other discussions will focus on the evolving role of audit in enhancing institutional performance and governance, including strategic planning, innovation within internal audit, tax laws and their impact on private companies, and the FAA’s data science journey.

According to the organisers, the sessions will highlight how auditing is moving beyond traditional compliance and verification functions towards a more proactive role that helps organisations manage risks, improve decision-making and strengthen performance.

Building future skills

A key theme of the conference will be the need to equip auditors with skills that match the changing demands of the profession.

Alongside traditional audit expertise, future auditors will increasingly require knowledge of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging technologies, risk analysis and performance evaluation.

Workshops and specialised sessions

The conference will begin with a preparatory day on October 28 featuring specialised workshops on enhancing financial closing and reporting practices in government entities, improving external audit quality and strengthening collaboration between audit and oversight functions.

By bringing together local and international expertise, the FAA aims to encourage the exchange of best practices and support the development of a more integrated and future-ready audit ecosystem.

Organisers say the initiative reflects the growing importance of effective auditing in promoting transparency, accountability, integrity and sustainable government performance.