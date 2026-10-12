Gargash: Targeting Saudi Arabia undermines the security of all Gulf states

UAE

The Diplomatic Advisor calls for stronger Gulf security cooperation and collective defence

Abu Dhabi: His Excellency Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE, has affirmed that targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia undermines the security of the UAE and all Gulf countries. He stressed that Gulf security is a shared responsibility that cannot tolerate negligence or delay.

In a post on his X account, His Excellency said: “Since the beginning of the aggression against the Gulf Arab states, based on the aggressor’s mistaken assessment that they are the weakest link in a war we sought to avoid, it has become clear that we are all targeted and that our security is indivisible. Targeting the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia undermines the security of the UAE and all the Gulf states.”

Dr Gargash added: “There is a need to revive joint Gulf action, particularly in its security and defence dimensions, and to strengthen the collective security system. This is the area that has witnessed a serious shortcoming, encouraging others to attack us. Gulf security is a shared responsibility that cannot tolerate negligence or postponement.”