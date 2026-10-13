Hamdan bin Mohammed awards Marwan bin Ghalita inaugural Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal

Dubai Municipality Director General recognised for advancing leadership development and empowering second-tier talent across the organization

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, presented the inaugural Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Medal to His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.