Hamdan bin Mohammed: From the Silk Road to the horizons of AI, bridges of cooperation between Dubai and China are being renewed

Hamdan bin Mohammed: From the Silk Road to the horizons of A...

UAE

By 2025, non-oil trade between the countries had reached AED363.5 billion, a 172 fold increase in 35 years

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan announced that Dubai Chambers is leading the largest economic delegation from Dubai to China. File photograph

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and the Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, announced that Dubai Chambers is leading the largest economic delegation from Dubai to China, to participate in the ‘Dubai Business Forum – China’ in Shenzhen, on October 14.

In a post on the social media platform X, His Highness pointed out that in 1990, China was ranked as Dubai’s sixth largest trading partner, with non-oil trade worth AED2.1 billion.

Dubai Chambers will lead the largest-ever economic delegation to China on October 14. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office

By 2025, non-oil trade had reached AED363.5 billion, a 172 fold increase in 35 years, making China Dubai’s largest trading partner globally.

His Highness said: “From the Silk Road to the horizons of artificial intelligence, the bridges of cooperation between Dubai and China are being renewed… a partnership that is strengthened by trust and ambition, and driven by our shared vision to create opportunities and a better future for generations to come.”