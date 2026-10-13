Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of Mohammed bin Rashid Master in Police and Security Leadership programme

New programme combines Dubai Police Academy expertise with leading international academic, security and leadership institutions

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between Dubai Police Academy, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, Georgetown University, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) to launch the Mohammed bin Rashid Master in Police and Security Leadership programme.