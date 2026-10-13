Home UAE IMF forecasts UAE economy to grow 7.7% in 2027, one of the highest rates among regional energy exporters

IMF forecasts UAE economy to grow 7.7% in 2027, one of the highest rates among regional energy exporters

The IMF report highlights the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI investment, trade and logistics as key drivers, with the current account forecast at a positive 7.8% of GDP in 2027

By Mahmoud Hassan Published: 13 October 2026, 22:09 (UAE) 3 min read Share