IMF forecasts UAE economy to grow 7.7% in 2027, one of the highest rates among regional energy exporters
The IMF report highlights the UAE’s position as a global hub for AI investment, trade and logistics as key drivers, with the current account forecast at a positive 7.8% of GDP in 2027
By Mahmoud Hassan3 min read
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The report maintained the UAE’s current account at positive levels of 4.8% of GDP in 2026 and 7.8% in 2027. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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