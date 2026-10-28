Latifa bint Mohammed to lead high-level Dubai delegation to South Korea to strengthen cooperation across key sectors
Visit will explore opportunities for deeper cooperation and knowledge exchange across sectors including culture, technology, healthcare, education and economic developmentEmirates247
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Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will begin a visit to South Korea tomorrow
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