Sharjah temporarily closes city beaches as precaution against marine pollution from oil spill
Specialised teams and authorities are taking measures to prevent pollution from a maritime tanker oil spill from reaching the emirate’s beachesEmirates247
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The closure is aimed at preventing marine pollution resulting from the spill from reaching the beaches, according to an announcement published by Sharjah Media on Wednesday, October 28, 2026.
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