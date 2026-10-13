Mohammed bin Rashid bestows 'Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf' on Mohammad Al Gergawi

Honour recognises his longstanding service to the nation and contributions to government development

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has bestowed the Mohammed bin Rashid Scarf upon His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of The Executive Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development (MBRCLD).