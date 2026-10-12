Mohammed bin Rashid issues decision forming board of Dubai Economic Security Center

UAE

New board of directors appointed under Decision No. (24) of 2026

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has issued Decision No. (24) of 2026 establishing the Board of Directors of the Economic Security Center of Dubai.

The Board will be chaired by His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul, with Awad Hader Al Muhairi serving as Vice Chairman.

Board members include Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, Dr Riyadh Mohammed Belhoul, Saif Obaid Al Mansouri and Faisal Mohammed Al Awadhi, in addition to the Chief Executive Officer of the Centre.

The decision takes effect from the date of issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.