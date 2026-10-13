UAE

Annual forum translates Mohammed bin Rashid’s leadership vision into a sustainable institutional framework focused on innovation, agility and future readiness

The Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum is one of the most prominent annual gatherings specializing in management and leadership. (Photo: Ibrahim Sadiq)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum has commenced with the participation of 1,000 leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors.

The forum is one of the region’s leading annual gatherings dedicated to management and leadership. It aims to translate the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum into a global leadership model characterised by the highest levels of readiness, while focusing on anticipating future opportunities and enhancing agility, innovation and speed of execution amid rapid transformations and change.

The forum serves as a strategic platform for reinforcing the leadership vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and transforming it into a sustainable institutional framework. It seeks to unify efforts and channel the capabilities of government and private sector entities in Dubai towards achieving the highest levels of operational efficiency, enhancing institutional performance and improving quality of life.