Outstanding educators in Dubai awarded Golden Visas for their contributions to the private education sector

UAE

Under Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed’s directives, educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance receive Golden Visas, as part of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. File photograph





Dubai: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, a select group of educators who have demonstrated exceptional performance and made significant contributions to shaping young minds at early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions have benefited from Dubai’s Golden Visa initiative for outstanding teachers and educators in private educational institutions. Coinciding with celebrations marking World Teachers’ Day, the announcement is in keeping with the support and care Dubai’s leadership has always extended to educators.

The initiative supports Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) strategy, which aims to attract and retain inspiring educators whose expertise enriches students’ learning experiences and strengthens the emirate’s regional and international competitiveness. It also reflects the emirate’s recognition of highly respected educators as essential partners in shaping the future of education, and its commitment to nurturing talent, investing in human capital, and celebrating educators who inspire future generations.

Comprehensive assessment

Since its launch on 5 October 2024, the initiative has received applications from more than 835 educators. Candidates are selected through a comprehensive professional assessment that is fair and transparent, while factoring in academic qualifications, outstanding achievements, contributions to the education sector and wider community, and positive feedback from parents and students.

Eligibility is open to educators working in private early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions who demonstrate outstanding academic achievements or creative contributions to education, a proven record of improving educational quality, tangible positive impact and recognition within the education community, and significant contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of accredited qualifications.

More details about eligibility requirements and the application process are available on the KHDA website.