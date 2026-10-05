POWERCHINA hosts 2026 Mid-Autumn Festival cultural experience event in Dubai

UAE

Mid-Autumn Festival bridges employees together through culture and tradition

The event offered participants an immersive introduction to traditional Chinese culture and created an opportunity to strengthen ties between the Chinese and UAE communities.

Dubai – POWERCHINA MENA hosted a cultural experience event in Dubai on Friday afternoon to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, under the theme “Mid-Autumn Harmony: Desert Moon, Reunion in Chinese.”

In his opening remarks, Peng Gang, President of POWERCHINA MENA, extended festive greetings to all employees and their families. He highlighted the Mid-Autumn Festival as an important traditional Chinese holiday symbolising reunion and harmony, expressing hope that the celebration would serve as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding, strengthen friendships, and bring colleagues closer together..

The event featured a variety of cultural and interactive activities. An experienced Chinese language teacher introduced participants to the history, traditional customs, and cultural significance of the Mid-Autumn Festival. Classic Chinese legends, including the story of Chang’e flying to the moon, sparked lively discussion among participants from different cultural backgrounds..

An interactive quiz on Chinese culture followed, with participants enthusiastically competing to answer questions. One of the event’s highlights was a mooncake-making workshop, where a professional pastry chef demonstrated the traditional preparation process. Participants then had the opportunity to make their own mooncakes, experiencing Chinese culinary traditions firsthand while fostering communication and collaboration. At the conclusion of the event, participants presented their creations, shared their experiences, and posed for a group photograph in a joyful and harmonious atmosphere, bringing the celebration to a successful close.

Through the Mid-Autumn Festival, the event offered participants an immersive introduction to traditional Chinese culture and created an opportunity to strengthen ties between the Chinese and UAE communities.

As a global infrastructure development company, POWERCHINA continues to grow alongside the UAE,advancing green, low-carbon projects while promoting cultural integration and engagement with local communities. Through initiatives like this Mid-Autumn celebration, thee company remains committed to promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the Chinese and UAE communities.