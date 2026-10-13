UAE

Leadership expert says artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to strengthen wisdom, creativity, empathy and service to others

Global leadership expert Robin Sharma said the world has an opportunity to achieve a "human renaissance" amid advances in artificial intelligence, provided leaders choose to use technology to serve humanity and enhance human capabilities. He said the greatest opportunity for leaders in an increasingly technology-driven world lies in becoming more human and building institutions founded on wisdom, creativity, empathy and service to others. He made the remarks during a session titled "Leaders Don't Wait for the Future, They Create It" at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum in Dubai, attended by 1,000 leaders from the public and private sectors.

Sharma said the advancement of artificial intelligence gives leaders an opportunity to strengthen key human qualities, including wisdom, creativity, empathy and integrity, alongside humility, adaptability, continuous learning and the development of others. He noted that success requires greater openness and warned that arrogance can contribute to the decline of even the strongest institutions. He added that periods of profound change and uncertainty provide leaders with opportunities to grow by turning challenges into catalysts for developing their human and leadership capabilities.

He stressed that “leadership is what you do when no one is watching”, explaining that integrity, courage and creativity are demonstrated through a leader’s actions away from the spotlight. He said the value of work lies in the benefit it brings to others rather than the recognition it receives. Sharma urged leaders to reassess their priorities and the impact they have on the lives of others, emphasising that excellence, integrity, vision, perseverance, service to people and developing future leaders should remain at the heart of every leadership journey.