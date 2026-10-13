talabat and Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment announce five-year strategic partnership

Business

The renewed agreement will expand talabat's presence across Dubai's flagship festivals and events from 2027 to 2031, creating more opportunities to engage residents and visitors

The partnership agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), and Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE; in the presence of H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Toon Gyssels, CEO, talabat.

Dubai – talabat, the leading everyday app in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has signed a new five-year strategic partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), covering 2027 to 2031. The agreement renews and expands talabat's role across Dubai's annual festivals and events calendar, strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors to deliver engaging experiences for residents and visitors.

Headquartered in Dubai and listed on the Dubai Financial Market, talabat continues to strengthen its ties with the city through this renewed partnership. Building on three years of collaboration, the agreement reflects a shared commitment to enhancing Dubai's year-round festival offering and creating experiences that bring communities together.

The partnership agreement was signed by Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), and Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE; in the presence of H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Toon Gyssels, CEO, talabat.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “Our long-standing partnership with talabat reflects the important role of public-private collaboration in strengthening Dubai's festivals and events calendar. This renewed five-year agreement will allow us to build on our shared success, expand our reach and deliver more engaging experiences for residents and visitors. Partnerships such as these are central to supporting Dubai's continued growth as a leading global destination for shopping, entertainment and events, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director, talabat UAE said: “This renewed partnership with DFRE reflects our long-standing commitment to Dubai and the role we play in its community life, from festivals and events to the everyday moments that define this city. Over the years, our collaboration has consistently delivered value for both our business and the communities we serve. We do not just deliver to this community, we are a part of it."

Under the new agreement, talabat will continue as an official partner and sponsor across an expanded portfolio of Dubai’s flagship festivals and events through 2031, including Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) with activations at Market Outside the Box (MOTB), the DSF Drone Show, DSF Hatta and DSF Nights, as well as the Ramadan Street Food Festival, Beach Canteen, and Dubai Esports & Games Festival. The partnership will also extend to Dubai Fitness Challenge, supporting its Fitness Villages at Kite Beach, Zabeel Park and Al Warqa'a Park, and flagship events such as Dubai Run, Dubai Ride and Dubai Stand Up Paddle, held at Hatta.

The renewed agreement builds on the three-year strategic partnership signed in 2024, with activations under the new agreement set to begin in 2027. talabat and DFRE will continue working together to deliver accessible, engaging experiences that encourage community participation and support Dubai's year-round calendar of festivals and events, supporting the city's ambitions under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.