Three steps to stop hackers from watching your home cameras, Dubai cybersecurity authority warns
Strong passwords, confidential login data and regular manufacturer updates are the minimum required to protect home surveillance systems according to the Dubai Electronic Security Centre
By Rehab Halawa2 min read
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Securing systems is a necessity to protect home privacy and personal data, especially since any security vulnerability may allow hackers unauthorised access to devices connected to your network. Picture for illustrative purposes.
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