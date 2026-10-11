UAE condemns Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport

UAE

Foreign Ministry reaffirms solidarity with Saudi Arabia after attack that killed 12 people and injured hundreds.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the attacks carried out by the Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to hundreds of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.

The UAE also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.