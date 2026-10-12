Veteran Emirati captain keeps maritime heritage alive for future generations

UAE

At 74, Captain Saleh Mohammed Hanbalouh continues to share decades of maritime knowledge through education, preservation and community engagement

Saleh Mohammed Hanbalouh: “I taught Al Nahma to everyone who accompanied me and worked with me, as well as to some students, so that it would remain alive among future generations. I own collections dating back more than 200 years, including pottery and exhibits related to maritime life.”

Ras Al Khaimah: For Emirati captain Saleh Mohammed Hanbalouh, the sea is more than a profession. It is a living part of his identity and a legacy he is committed to preserving for future generations. At 74, the Al Rams resident from Ras Al Khaimah continues a lifelong relationship with the sea that began when he was seven years old, accompanying his father and learning the traditions of maritime life.

For nearly 67 years, the sea has remained central to his daily life, not only as a source of livelihood but also as a cultural heritage that he is determined to document and pass on. Hanbalouh, who considers himself among the oldest Emirati captains still practising the profession, has dedicated himself to preserving maritime traditions through lectures, exhibitions and educational activities.

Beyond commanding vessels, he has focused on documenting maritime heritage and sharing his knowledge with younger generations. He regularly delivers lectures at schools and universities, collects historic maritime artefacts and participates in forums and cultural events that showcase Emirati heritage.

Hanbalouh recalled the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's emphasis on preserving heritage, citing his well-known saying: “He who has no past has no present.”

He stressed the importance of introducing children to maritime heritage and helping them understand the lives of previous generations through traditional tools and artefacts. He also highlighted the support of the UAE’s leadership in preserving maritime heritage and strengthening its connection to national identity.

Hanbalouh explained that his journey began when his father took him on fishing and sailing trips while he was still a child. At 14, his father entrusted him with his first role as a captain, placing him in charge of a crew whose members were older than him.

He recalls a lesson from his father that remained with him throughout his career. Although he held the position of captain, he was advised to respect the older sailors, value their experience and listen to their guidance. For Hanbalouh, leadership at sea was always about responsibility and respect rather than authority.

Navigation through changing times

Over the decades, Hanbalouh has witnessed significant changes in maritime navigation. He noted that modern engines and GPS technology have made navigation far easier than in the past, when sailors relied on sails, oars, stars, the moon and astronomical knowledge to determine their routes.

His experience spans both eras, from traditional navigation methods to modern technologies that have transformed seafaring.

Traditional maritime singing, known as Al Nahma, remains an important part of his heritage work. Hanbalouh said he taught the songs to those who worked alongside him, as well as to visiting students, and continues to share them during holidays and cultural occasions so they remain alive among younger generations.

Preserving maritime memory

Hanbalouh's passion for heritage also led him to establish a museum, initially known as the Zayed Maritime Heritage Museum and Al Sinyar Museum. The collection includes artefacts that are more than 200 years old, including pottery, maritime tools and exhibits related to traditional games and life at sea.

He described the museum as a personal ambition that grew from his passion for collecting and preserving historical items and making them accessible to the public.

In 2014, the museum was damaged by a fire caused by an electrical fault. Hanbalouh estimated the losses at around AED350,000. Despite the setback, he remained committed to rebuilding the museum and restoring its collection.

He said the project became a family effort, with support from his wife, children and siblings, turning the restoration into a shared commitment to preserving maritime heritage.

The story of the jalboot

As part of his preservation efforts, Hanbalouh spent AED50,000 of his own money on acquiring a traditional jalboot, a wooden dhow historically used for diving, travel and fishing.

He said the vessel serves as an educational tool, helping children understand how ships were used in the past and the role they played in the lives and livelihoods of seafarers.

Taking knowledge to the community

Rather than waiting for students to visit his collection, Hanbalouh brings maritime artefacts directly to schools, allowing young people to learn through observation and interaction. He also lectures at universities and advocates dedicating educational programmes to heritage studies, enabling students to learn about traditional customs, practices and ways of life.

His efforts to promote Emirati maritime heritage have taken him beyond the UAE, with participation in events in Kuwait and Thailand, as well as Sharjah Heritage Days and Expo 2020 Dubai, where he spent six months sharing his knowledge with visitors.

A message to young people

Drawing on decades of experience, Hanbalouh encourages young people to set clear goals from an early age, particularly during their secondary school years, and to focus on the field they wish to pursue.

He points to the creation of his maritime museum as an example of how determination, patience and dedication can turn a personal passion into a lasting achievement that benefits both individuals and their communities.



