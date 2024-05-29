Arab women leaders in international media discuss global impact at Arab Media Forum

An Arab Media Forum session titled Arab Voices… Global Impact highlighted the personal experiences of media professionals Caroline Faraj, Vice President of CNN Arabic, and Samia Nakhoul, Global Foreign Policy Editor at Thomson Reuters on the first day of the Arab Media Forum, which is being held as part of the Arab Media Summit.



The 22nd edition of the forum commenced on Day 2 the Arab Media Summit, which also encompasses the Arab Youth Media Forum that concluded yesterday, the 23rd Arab Media Award, and the fourth Arab Social Media Influencers Award.



With nearly 30 years of experience in their respective fields, both media industry leaders speaking during the session emphasised the significant opportunities available for Arab women in foreign media organisations, including the potential to reach senior positions.



Moderated by Emirati media presenter Maryam bin Fahad, the session covered a range of topics, including how the work environment was like 30 years ago, how the speakers balanced their family and professional lives throughout their careers, the work environment within foreign media organisations, and the challenges of working during wars and crises.



Caroline Faraj noted that the current media landscape has changed significantly compared to three decades ago. Previously, audiences relied on newspapers and radio broadcasts for information, often receiving news after it was disseminated by state-owned news agencies. Today, media is more open, diverse, and driven by technology, empowering individuals to choose what they consume. Samia Nakhoul echoed this sentiment, highlighting the role of technology in accelerating information access and dissemination.



As leaders in their respective organisations, both Caroline Faraj and Samia Nakhoul agreed on the importance of a human-centric approach to leadership, emphasising the need for seriousness, perseverance, and vision. Samia Nakhoul highlighted the demanding nature of their work, stating that they operate "24/7."



Regarding the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on journalism, Samia Nakhoul acknowledged its significance but argued that it cannot replace journalists in reporting and verifying information. Caroline Faraj addressed the importance of human perspective and emotional intelligence, qualities that AI lacks. She cautioned against relying entirely on AI, stating that its inherent margin of error could compromise factual accuracy.



When asked about the message they would like to convey to aspiring Arab women in media, Caroline Faraj and Samia Nakhoul agreed that “With determination, ambition, and a clear vision, Arab women can achieve leadership positions in foreign media."









