Brazil’s Lula wins historic fourth term as Flavio Bolsonaro refuses to concede
Brazil’s electoral court declared Lula the winner as Bolsonaro vowed to seek an annulment of the result and financial markets braced for volatility.Reuters
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Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, is embraced by Andre Janones, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, as he speaks after winning the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 25, 2026. REUTERS
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