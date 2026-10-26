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    Brazil’s Lula wins historic fourth term as Flavio Bolsonaro refuses to concede

    Brazil’s electoral court declared Lula the winner as Bolsonaro vowed to seek an annulment of the result and financial markets braced for volatility.

    ReutersReuters
    4 min read
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    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, is embraced by Andre Janones, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, as he speaks after winning the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 25, 2026. REUTERS

    Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, is embraced by Andre Janones, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, as he speaks after winning the presidential runoff election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 25, 2026. REUTERS

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