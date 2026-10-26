Home World Brazil’s Lula wins historic fourth term as Flavio Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Brazil’s Lula wins historic fourth term as Flavio Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Brazil’s electoral court declared Lula the winner as Bolsonaro vowed to seek an annulment of the result and financial markets braced for volatility.

Reuters

Published: 26 October 2026, 09:15 (UAE) 4 min read Share