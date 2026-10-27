Ex-FBI chief James Comey faces third prosecution attempt by Trump Justice Department
Prosecutors accuse Comey of sharing sensitive national defence information with a New York Times reporter in 2016, marking the third criminal case brought against him by the Justice Department.Reuters
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Screengrab from a video released October 26, showing former FBI Director James Comey delivering a statement, posted in his Instagram account as the US Justice Department is attempting to prosecute him for a third time. (Reuters)
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