Home World Ex-FBI chief James Comey faces third prosecution attempt by Trump Justice Department

Ex-FBI chief James Comey faces third prosecution attempt by Trump Justice Department

Prosecutors accuse Comey of sharing sensitive national defence information with a New York Times reporter in 2016, marking the third criminal case brought against him by the Justice Department.

Reuters

Published: 27 October 2026, 09:05 (UAE) Updated: 27 October 2026, 09:15 (UAE) 2 min read Share