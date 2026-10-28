Home Business Ambani's Jio surges 21% in Mumbai debut after record $3.2 billion India IPO

Ambani's Jio surges 21% in Mumbai debut after record $3.2 billion India IPO

With the listing, Jio, whose telecoms business serves more than 530 million customers, has become one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation.

Reuters

Published: 28 October 2026, 08:45 (UAE) 2 min read Share