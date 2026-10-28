Ambani's Jio surges 21% in Mumbai debut after record $3.2 billion India IPO
With the listing, Jio, whose telecoms business serves more than 530 million customers, has become one of India's biggest companies by market capitalisation.Reuters
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Nita and Mukesh Ambani greet the audience after the lighting of the lamp ceremony ahead of the listing of Jio Platforms Limited during its IPO at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, October 28, 2026. (Reuters)
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