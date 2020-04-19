Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati national anthem in support of COVID-19 precautionary measures

By WAM

Emiratis and residents of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah regions have taken to their balconies over the past days to sing the UAE national anthem and demonstrate their gratitude to the UAE leadership and the measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

The public expressed their sincere love and feeling of gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces for his humane initiatives to stand by, not only various segments of society, but also with all nations of the world affected by the pandemic.

This public gesture of support and loyalty, documented by the Security Media Department at the Abu Dhabi Police, came in response to an initiative proposed by Maitha bin Ahmed Al Nahyan Foundation, the Dopamine Foundation for Happiness and Positivity and Abu Dhabi Police as an expression of gratitude to the country’s leadership and healthcare workers.

It aimed to show workers on the front lines of defence against Covid-19, primarily healthcare personnel and police officers, how much their work is appreciated.

Last month, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, said he shed a tear after watching a heartfelt video of residents singing the UAE national anthem in honour of the country's frontline workers.

