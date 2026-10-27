Anthropic IPO: Meet the tech giants and investors behind the AI startup’s meteoric rise
From Amazon and Google to Sequoia Capital and Menlo Ventures, a roster of heavyweight backers has helped propel Anthropic to a valuation of nearly $1 trillion ahead of its highly anticipated stock market debut.
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A screen displays news about Anthropic's revenue on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, October 26, 2026. (Reuters)
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