Home Technology Anthropic IPO: Meet the tech giants and investors behind the AI startup’s meteoric rise

Anthropic IPO: Meet the tech giants and investors behind the AI startup’s meteoric rise

From Amazon and Google to Sequoia Capital and Menlo Ventures, a roster of heavyweight backers has helped propel Anthropic to a valuation of nearly $1 trillion ahead of its highly anticipated stock market debut.

Published: 27 October 2026, 09:34 (UAE) 3 min read Share