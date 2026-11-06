Abu Dhabi court orders two women to return Dh269,142 received from a gold investment scam victim
The man shared his bank card details and verification code with a caller, and the court ruled that the money paid into their accounts without justification must be returned, plus Dh20,000 in damages
By Amr Bayoumi4 min read
Share
The incident occurred after he was defrauded by a gold and metals investment scam, and he shared his bank card details and verification code with a telephone caller. Picture for illustrative purposes.
Add Emirates 24|7 to your Google News
Text Size: