Home UAE Abu Dhabi court orders two women to return Dh269,142 received from a gold investment scam victim

Abu Dhabi court orders two women to return Dh269,142 received from a gold investment scam victim

The man shared his bank card details and verification code with a caller, and the court ruled that the money paid into their accounts without justification must be returned, plus Dh20,000 in damages

By Amr Bayoumi Published: 6 November 2026, 06:20 (UAE) 4 min read Share