UAE weather forecast: Rain likely along eastern coast, with showers continuing on weekend, says NCM
Convective clouds will bring scattered showers to Fujairah and Kalba, while humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and dust gusts of up to 40km/h are possible inlandSanya Nayeem
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Convective clouds, which tend to bring rain, are expected to develop in areas like Fujairah and Kalba on Saturday and Sunday. Picture for illustrative purposes. File photograph
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