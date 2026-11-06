Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Rain likely along eastern coast, with showers continuing on weekend, says NCM

UAE weather forecast: Rain likely along eastern coast, with showers continuing on weekend, says NCM

Convective clouds will bring scattered showers to Fujairah and Kalba, while humidity reaches 90% in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and dust gusts of up to 40km/h are possible inland

Sanya Nayeem

Published: 6 November 2026, 06:21 (UAE) 2 min read Share