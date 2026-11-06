Home UAE Fujairah’s smart factory prints a vehicle number plate in under three minutes, and more are coming

Fujairah’s smart factory prints a vehicle number plate in under three minutes, and more are coming

Fujairah Police plans new 24-hour kiosks in Dibba, Al Tuwain and Masafi, after its licensing centre became the UAE’s first seven-star government service centre

By Sumaya Al Hammadi Published: 6 November 2026, 06:01 (UAE) 9 min read Share