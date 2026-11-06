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    Fujairah’s smart factory prints a vehicle number plate in under three minutes, and more are coming

    Fujairah Police plans new 24-hour kiosks in Dibba, Al Tuwain and Masafi, after its licensing centre became the UAE’s first seven-star government service centre

    By Sumaya Al Hammadi9 min read
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    The factory relies on an integrated technology system that combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and high-speed automated printing. Picture credit: Supplied

    The factory relies on an integrated technology system that combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and high-speed automated printing. Picture credit: Supplied

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