Fujairah’s smart factory prints a vehicle number plate in under three minutes, and more are coming
Fujairah Police plans new 24-hour kiosks in Dibba, Al Tuwain and Masafi, after its licensing centre became the UAE’s first seven-star government service centre
By Sumaya Al Hammadi9 min read
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The factory relies on an integrated technology system that combines artificial intelligence, facial recognition, and high-speed automated printing. Picture credit: Supplied
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