Home UAE Abu Dhabi hosts history: YANGWANG U9 Xtreme sets new global speed record of 503.17kph

Abu Dhabi hosts history: YANGWANG U9 Xtreme sets new global speed record of 503.17kph

The record-breaking run, which took place on 1 November 2026, saw professional racing driver Marc Basseng reach a speed of 503.17 kilometres per hour on a specially secured section of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road

WAM

Published: 6 November 2026, 17:01 (UAE) 2 min read Share