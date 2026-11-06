Abu Dhabi hosts history: YANGWANG U9 Xtreme sets new global speed record of 503.17kph
The record-breaking run, which took place on 1 November 2026, saw professional racing driver Marc Basseng reach a speed of 503.17 kilometres per hour on a specially secured section of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan RoadWAM
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The YANGWANG U9 Xtreme electric hypercar surpassed 500kph on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E11) in Al Dhafra Region. (WAM)
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