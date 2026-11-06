UAE Ministry of Defence to stage ‘Union Fortress 11’ military show in Liwa this December
The 11th edition will showcase the UAE Armed Forces’ advanced military capabilities, operational readiness and coordinationEmirates247
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Through field demonstrations, the event will highlight coordination and integration among military units and formations, reflecting the continued development of the UAE’s defence capabilities. Photo credit: Ministry of Defence
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