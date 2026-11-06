Dubai Police shut down 33 unlicensed nurseries and arrests 34 suspects
Dubai Police stated that search and investigation teams, after receiving information, identified a number of nurseries operating illegally in various areas of the emirateEmirates247
Dubai Police called on parents, especially from resident communities, not to be swayed by advertisements promoting unlicensed nursery services or to decide on registering their children based solely on low fees, stressing the need to verify that a nursery holds an official licence before enrolling their children. Photo credit: Supplied