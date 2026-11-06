UAE Supreme Court upholds malpractice ruling against doctor
UAE Supreme Court rejects the doctor’s appeal after medical reports confirmed negligence that left a patient with permanent disabilities.
By Ahmed Abed2 min read
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The Supreme Committee's report also stated that the medical error necessitated the resection and reconnection of the patient's intestines, resulting in a permanent disability. (Representational image: Sasun Bughdaryan/Unsplash)
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