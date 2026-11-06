Dubai Police impound 218 vehicles, issue 518 fines for noise violations in October
The violation carries a penalty of AED10,000 with 12 black points levied on the driver's licenceEmirates247
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Brig. Juma bin Suwaidan urged drivers to adhere to traffic rules, ensure exhaust systems are in good condition, refrain from making unauthorised modifications to vehicles, and avoid sudden acceleration and deliberately pressing the accelerator to produce loud sounds, while taking into account the nature of residential areas, especially during night hours.
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