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    Dubai Culture concludes fourth Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, announces winners of competitive segment

    Forum featured a range of interactive sessions and workshops focused on building sustainable businesses, attracting investment, adopting advanced technologies, and responding to changing market demands

    Emirates247Emirates247
    5 min read
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    Organised in strategic partnership with Al Khayat Avenue, the forum took place through 30 and 31 October at Area 57, Al Khayat Avenue, within Al Quoz Creative Zone. (Supplied image)

    Organised in strategic partnership with Al Khayat Avenue, the forum took place through 30 and 31 October at Area 57, Al Khayat Avenue, within Al Quoz Creative Zone. (Supplied image)

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