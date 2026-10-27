Home UAE Dubai is replacing shared waste bins with two dedicated containers per home - and tracking how much waste you produce

Dubai is replacing shared waste bins with two dedicated containers per home - and tracking how much waste you produce

Dubai Municipality’s ‘My City, My Environment’ project puts one general waste and one recycling bin in front of every house, fitted with barcodes to monitor collections. Homes that reduce the most waste will be recognised

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 27 October 2026, 03:22 (UAE) 4 min read Share