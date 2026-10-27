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    Dubai is replacing shared waste bins with two dedicated containers per home - and tracking how much waste you produce

    Dubai Municipality’s ‘My City, My Environment’ project puts one general waste and one recycling bin in front of every house, fitted with barcodes to monitor collections. Homes that reduce the most waste will be recognised

    By Emad El-Din Khalil4 min read
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    The new containers will include electronic barcodes that operating companies will scan when emptying waste. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image

    The new containers will include electronic barcodes that operating companies will scan when emptying waste. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image

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