UAE car insurance prices have peaked after two years of rises – experts say stability is here
Industry leaders at the Annual Gulf Insurance Forum in Dubai say annual increases of 10-15% are over, with conventional car premiums at 2.5-3% of vehicle value and Chinese and electric cars at 3.5-3.75%
Insurance premium rates for conventional cars range between 2.5% and 3% of the vehicle's value, while for Chinese and electric cars, they range between 3.5% and 3.75%. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: AI-generated image