Home UAE UAE car insurance prices have peaked after two years of rises – experts say stability is here

UAE car insurance prices have peaked after two years of rises – experts say stability is here

Industry leaders at the Annual Gulf Insurance Forum in Dubai say annual increases of 10-15% are over, with conventional car premiums at 2.5-3% of vehicle value and Chinese and electric cars at 3.5-3.75%

By Hessa Al Tamimi Published: 27 October 2026, 03:40 (UAE) Updated: 27 October 2026, 03:54 (UAE) 4 min read Share