Home UAE Two Emirati friends, two full-time jobs and a delivery app that won two awards: Meet the founders of Boom

Two Emirati friends, two full-time jobs and a delivery app that won two awards: Meet the founders of Boom

Built to solve a real gap in flexible delivery for small businesses and home merchants, Boom connects business owners with nearby delivery drivers - it won App of the Year 2025 and received funding from the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

By Emad El-Din Khalil Published: 27 October 2026, 03:05 (UAE) 5 min read Share