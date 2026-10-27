Two Emirati friends, two full-time jobs and a delivery app that won two awards: Meet the founders of Boom
Built to solve a real gap in flexible delivery for small businesses and home merchants, Boom connects business owners with nearby delivery drivers - it won App of the Year 2025 and received funding from the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy
By Emad El-Din Khalil5 min read
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Mariam Al Marri and Mariam Al Nuaimi said the launch of the Boom app was born from real experiences they went through. Picture credit: Supplied
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