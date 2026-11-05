Home UAE Dubai Media Council concludes visit to the Republic of Korea, signs MoUs and holds 25 meetings to expand cooperation in content and gaming

Dubai Media Council concludes visit to the Republic of Korea, signs MoUs and holds 25 meetings to expand cooperation in content and gaming

Nehal Badri: South Korea took its culture to the world through its content; the UAE and the Arab world can do the same, and Dubai will be where that journey begins

Emirates247

Published: 5 November 2026, 21:32 (UAE) 5 min read Share