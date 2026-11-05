Dubai Media Council concludes visit to the Republic of Korea, signs MoUs and holds 25 meetings to expand cooperation in content and gaming
Nehal Badri: South Korea took its culture to the world through its content; the UAE and the Arab world can do the same, and Dubai will be where that journey beginsEmirates247
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The visit was designed to deepen international partnerships, draw on South Korea's proven expertise in content production and explore new avenues for collaboration. Picture credit: Dubai Media Office
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