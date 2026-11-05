Home UAE Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2026

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2026

His Highness: Excellence is not a destination. It is a mindset and a culture, a mindset that constantly redefines success and has the courage to keep changing and experimenting. Excellence is one of the virtues of good governance

Emirates247

Published: 5 November 2026, 22:19 (UAE) Updated: 5 November 2026, 22:38 (UAE) 7 min read Share