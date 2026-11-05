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    Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2026

    His Highness: Excellence is not a destination. It is a mindset and a culture, a mindset that constantly redefines success and has the courage to keep changing and experimenting. Excellence is one of the virtues of good governance

    Emirates247Emirates247
    7 min read
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    The winners included federal entities that achieved remarkable impact in government performance, and national leaders and professionals who set outstanding examples of dedication and service. Picture credit: WAM

    The winners included federal entities that achieved remarkable impact in government performance, and national leaders and professionals who set outstanding examples of dedication and service. Picture credit: WAM

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