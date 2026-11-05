Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award 2026
His Highness: Excellence is not a destination. It is a mindset and a culture, a mindset that constantly redefines success and has the courage to keep changing and experimenting. Excellence is one of the virtues of good governanceEmirates247
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The winners included federal entities that achieved remarkable impact in government performance, and national leaders and professionals who set outstanding examples of dedication and service. Picture credit: WAM
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