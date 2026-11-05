Latifa bint Mohammed visits Downtown Design 2026, an anchor event of Dubai Design Week

Her Highness highlights the fair’s role in connecting designers, brands and industry professionals while supporting Dubai’s growing design ecosystem

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), visited Downtown Design 2026, held under her patronage at Dubai Design District (d3). The fair, an anchor event of Dubai Design Week, brings together international and regional brands, designers and studios, creating opportunities for creative exchange, collaboration and business development.