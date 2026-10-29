GCC information ministers reaffirm unity, pledge action against media violations
The ministers underlined their categorical rejection of anything that aims to undermine Gulf unity or offend the GCC states, their symbols, and their peoplesWAM
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The ministers called on media institutions, media professionals, and users of social media platforms to adhere to their responsibilities, ensure accuracy, and obtain information from its official sources. Picture credit: WAM
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