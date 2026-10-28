Upgraded Wage Protection System enables instant services, digital salary payments
Al Etihad Payments, owned by the CBUAE, develops and operates the system's central platform, providing direct connectivity between MoHRE and participating financial institutionsWAM
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The upgraded system uses secure application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable real-time data exchange, improving the speed, accuracy and reliability of wage payments. Picture: X, MOHRE
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