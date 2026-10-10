UAE

First Deputy Ruler of Dubai highlights the emirate’s role as a global financial hub during talks with BPCE Group chief Nicolas Namias

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said that global confidence in Dubai was built on ambitious visions, bold economic decisions and financial minds that look to the present with an eye on the future. Through these factors, Dubai has become a regional headquarters for some of the world's most important financial institutions.

His Highness said in a post on his X account: “Global confidence in Dubai was built on ambitious visions, bold economic decisions and financial minds that look to the present with an eye on the future, and through them, Dubai became a regional headquarters for the most important global financial institutions.”

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed added: “I met with Nicolas Namias, Chairman and CEO of BPCE Group, one of France’s leading banking groups, and we reviewed opportunities to enhance cooperation in the banking, investment and financial sectors.”

His Highness affirmed: “In a world where economic centres of gravity are shifting, Dubai continues its economic leadership as a destination for creating opportunities, an incubator for major financial partnerships, and a centre that shapes global economic trends and helps lead the future.”