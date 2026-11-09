New UAE traffic regulations require tracking devices on all rental vehicles
Vehicle rental companies will also need prior authorisation and registration on a unified electronic platform under rules taking effect in January
By Ahmed Abed2 min read
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Under Article 123, companies must obtain prior authorisation from the licensing authority before engaging in vehicle rental activities. The authorisation is valid for one calendar year and is renewable. AI generated image used for illustrative purpose.
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