Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh78,889 over 371-day car rental
Ruling covers unpaid rental charges and traffic fines, while claims for Salik and additional fees were rejected
By Amr Bayoumi2 min read
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In its ruling, the court cited the Civil Transactions Law and said the rental contract and tax invoice showed that the vehicle had been rented for 371 days at Dh200 a day, amounting to Dh74,200. An additional Dh3,710 in value-added tax brought the total rental charges to Dh77,910.
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