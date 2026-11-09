Al Ain court orders man to pay Dh78,889 over 371-day car rental

Ruling covers unpaid rental charges and traffic fines, while claims for Salik and additional fees were rejected

In its ruling, the court cited the Civil Transactions Law and said the rental contract and tax invoice showed that the vehicle had been rented for 371 days at Dh200 a day, amounting to Dh74,200. An additional Dh3,710 in value-added tax brought the total rental charges to Dh77,910.