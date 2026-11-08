Dubai Municipality introduces first fully electric waste collection vehicle with capacity to carry 11 tonnes
New 19-cubic-metre electric compactor can travel up to 150 kilometres on a single charge and supports multiple waste collection systemsEmirates247
The introduction of the vehicle supports Dubai Municipality’s strategic objectives to advance integrated waste management, enhance the operational efficiency of public cleaning services and modernise its vehicle fleet. It also contributes to preserving Dubai’s urban and aesthetic appearance while supporting climate neutrality targets, environmental sustainability, and the adoption of clean energy and innovative technologies.