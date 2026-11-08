Home UAE UAE Supreme Court rules father’s complaint not required in case of minor using vehicle without permission

UAE Supreme Court rules father’s complaint not required in case of minor using vehicle without permission

The court overturned an appeals ruling, finding that using a vehicle without the owner’s consent is a separate offence from theft and does not require the owner to file a complaint

By Ahmed Abed Published: 8 November 2026, 14:45 (UAE) 3 min read Share