UAE Supreme Court rules father’s complaint not required in case of minor using vehicle without permission
The court overturned an appeals ruling, finding that using a vehicle without the owner’s consent is a separate offence from theft and does not require the owner to file a complaint
By Ahmed Abed3 min read
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The court stressed that using a vehicle without its owner’s permission is not among the offences that require a complaint before legal proceedings can begin. Picture used for illustrative purpose
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